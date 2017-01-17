Charges: Kirkland man killed execution-style in his home
Kirkland police seek the public's help in finding 31-year-old Juan Felipe Galeana-Madrigal, also known as "Pelon." He was charged Wednesday in the May 2016 murder of Francisco Mendoza in Kirkland.
