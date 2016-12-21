Need an arty gift? Here are 4 galleries you can scurry to
If you are looking to give the gift of art this season, or just in need of a lift during these waning dark days of winter, these area galleries can help you out: Kirkland Arts Center is hosting a show/sale of works by more than 50 local artists and craftspeople. The sale features ceramics, prints, paintings, cards, jewelry and more.
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec 15
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
