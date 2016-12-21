Kenworth Makes Bendix Wingman Medium-Duty Option
The Bendix Wingman Advanced collision mitigation system now is available for order as an option for Kenworth Truck Co.' s T270 and T370 medium-duty trucks, the truck maker said.
