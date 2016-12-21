Gee Automotive acquires Ron Tonkin De...

Gee Automotive acquires Ron Tonkin Dealerships in Oregon - Tue, 13 Dec 2016 PST

Tuesday Dec 13

Gee Automotive Companies, the regional auto dealership group founded in Spokane, will become one of the largest dealership groups on the West Coast with the acquisition of Ron Tonkin Dealerships in Portland. Gee announced the deal Tuesday, saying the two family-based businesses share core values.

