Friday Dec 9 Read more: Hospitality Net

Allison Kneubuhl has been appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Noble House Hotels and Resorts in Kirkland - WA, USA Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 18 properties spanning the U.S., has announced the appointment of Allison Kneubuhl as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales.

