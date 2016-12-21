Allison Kneubuhl has been appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Noble House Hotels and Resorts in Kirkland - WA, USA Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with an upscale portfolio of 18 properties spanning the U.S., has announced the appointment of Allison Kneubuhl as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales.

