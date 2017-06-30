The women of soul food
A mother and daughter duo are opening up a soul food restaurant in Kinston to honor their late mother/grandmother. The new restaurant, Jessie Bell's Soul Food, opens this Saturday, July 1, at 106 E. Vernon Ave. The operating hours are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., open everyday except Wednesday.
