Sand in the Streets hosts Fourth of July concert
Both will be on display at Pearson Park as Pride of Kinston hosts a special Fourth of July Sand in the Streets concert. A long-running summer concert series, Sand in the Streets brings music artists across multiple genres to Kinston throughout the summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun '17
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC