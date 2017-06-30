New riverkeeper emphasizes outreach, education Posted at
That is Katy Langley's description of her first week as the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, a job in which she is the caretaker of the Neuse River from Kinston to its 6-mile-wide mouth in Oriental. Langley began her job on June 26, replacing Travis Graves who left his post in May to resettle in Northern California.
