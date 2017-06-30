Naturalization ceremony welcomes new U.S. citizens on Independence Day
Sitting under a tent behind historic Harmony Hall in Kinston, 24 people from 17 different countries became Americans in the eyes of the law on Tuesday. Harmony Hall was one of four places across North Carolina to host special naturalization ceremonies for people applying to become full fledged citizens Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun '17
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun '17
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC