Moped driver injured Sunday Posted at
According to reports, Terry Lawson was driving a moped in the 200 block of Rochelle Blvd Sunday night when a car in front of him moved to make a u-turn and Lawson ran into the vehicle, striking the car's driver side door. Lawson was knocked unconscious in the crash, and came to after Kinston Police and Lenoir County EMS arrived on the scene.
