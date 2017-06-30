Lenoir-Greene United Way to receive $85,000 in hurricane relief funds Posted at
Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week that 13 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew will get $810,000 in hurricane relief funds. The money, issued as a disaster relief grant, will go nonprofit organizations across Eastern North Carolina working to rebuild and repair homes damaged by the hurricane and flood waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC