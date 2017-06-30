Hillcrest Farms successfully deannexed from City of Kinston
The private residential community of less than a couple dozen property owners requested to be removed from the city limits by the North Carolina General Assembly in June. Hillcrest Farms was involuntarily annexed into the city in 1987 through a practice that has since been deemed illegal by the state legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun '17
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun '17
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC