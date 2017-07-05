Green strawberries taste better than you may think
From the menu at Chef and the Farmer in Kinston, owned by UNC-TV personality Vivian Howard, I ordered the fresh catch of the day, locally harvested amberjack on a bed of broccolini. The fish was topped with a sauce that had pecans -- and thinly sliced green strawberries.
