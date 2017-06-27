Teach for America, LCPS team up for b...

Teach for America, LCPS team up for bigger, better summer school Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Building on last year's success, Lenoir County Public Schools and Teach for America have teamed up again to bring Lenoir County public school students a six-week summer school session that organizers know will be bigger and expect will be even better than 2016's inaugural effort. The improvements, they say, are due to changes that fine tune the experience for students, parents and teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Jun 11 carla richards 11
christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone... Jun 2 rachel muerrill 2
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) Jun 1 _FLATLINE-------- 13
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr '17 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16) Dec '16 Kymburley 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC