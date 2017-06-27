Teach for America, LCPS team up for bigger, better summer school Posted at
Building on last year's success, Lenoir County Public Schools and Teach for America have teamed up again to bring Lenoir County public school students a six-week summer school session that organizers know will be bigger and expect will be even better than 2016's inaugural effort. The improvements, they say, are due to changes that fine tune the experience for students, parents and teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC