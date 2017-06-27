Student success story Posted at
Wes Nimmo of Wilmington, formerly of Kinston, graduated May 5, 2017 Summa Cum Laude from The University of North Carolina at Wilmington. While at UNCW, he was awarded memberships into Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Alpha Theta, and Lambda Alpha Honor Societies.
