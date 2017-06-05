Security cameras provide assistance i...

Security cameras provide assistance in recent Kinston shooting Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

A new security system put in place just two weeks ago was instrumental in locating the shooter in a double homicide. On May 25, four days before a Goldsboro teen allegedly shot and killed Damone Nesbitt and Donald Girtley, Jr. outside the 13 building of the Mitchell Wooten apartments, a new 360-degree camera system was installed on a telephone pole in the apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone... Jun 2 rachel muerrill 2
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) Jun 1 _FLATLINE-------- 13
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) May 15 Tyra crDy 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr '17 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC