Security cameras provide assistance in recent Kinston shooting Updated at

A new security system put in place just two weeks ago was instrumental in locating the shooter in a double homicide. On May 25, four days before a Goldsboro teen allegedly shot and killed Damone Nesbitt and Donald Girtley, Jr. outside the 13 building of the Mitchell Wooten apartments, a new 360-degree camera system was installed on a telephone pole in the apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.