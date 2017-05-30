Prayer vigil converges on Wooten Court

Prayer vigil converges on Wooten Court

The seemingly typical Wednesday morning of May 31 was shattered by the sound of gunfire. Two men, Donald Girtley, Jr., 18 and Demone Nesbitt, 23 died following a shooting at Building 13 at Mitchell Wooten Court in Kinston.

