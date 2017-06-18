No word on E.C.'s Lidl grocery plans;...

No word on E.C.'s Lidl grocery plans; Tidal Wave car wash progressing

A large future car wash is taking shape just off the busy Halstead Boulevard Extended corridor, but there is still no official word when the Lidl grocery chain will start construction on its future Elizabeth City location. Both subjects came up late last week at the monthly meeting of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. ECDI board member Geoff McNamara asked about the status of the future Elizabeth City Lidl.

