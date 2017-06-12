New playground to be built in Pearson Park Posted at
Situated near the music stage in Pearson Park, a new playground featuring climbing ropes, slides and a 15-foot stone dragon will be open for children later this summer. "The purpose is to provide a place for kids to play but also encourage the use of the river walk, astroturf because is adjacent to the walk," Kinston Parks and Recreation Director Bill Ellis said.
