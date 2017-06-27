Lidl sets July 13 opening for Havelock
Havelock Mayor Will Lewis says there is a buzz around town that is going to get louder on July 13 when the new Lidl grocery store off U.S. 70 opens. Brendan Proctor, president and CEO of Lidl U.S., announced the July 13 opening of the Havelock store on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC