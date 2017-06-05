Labor Department to Recognize Businesses in Kinston Updated at

Labor Department to Recognize Busines...

Labor Department to Recognize Businesses in Kinston

Read more: Kinston Free Press

The N.C. Department of Labor will honor area employers and employees at the agency's annual safety awards banquet in Kinston on Tuesday, June 13. Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry will speak at the banquet and present the awards. The event is co-sponsored by the N.C. Department of Labor and the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce.

Kinston, NC

