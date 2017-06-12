KARE begins working on houses damaged by flooding
Like busy blue bees, volunteers moved back and forth from a trailer loaded with lumber and tools to workstations and a mobile home owned by longtime Kinston resident Bobby Pegues on Monday. A youth group from First Presbyterian Church in Henderson is in town this week to replace the underpinning, repair soffits and rebuild the deck of Pegues's home.
