Hillcrest Farms wants out of city of Kinston
A neighborhood that was once brought into the city of Kinston against the wishes of its residents is now trying to leave the city against the wishes of city officials. Hillcrest Farms, a private community first developed in the 1970's, was involuntarily annexed into the Kinston city limits in 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun '17
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC