Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas resigns, accepts Kinston position Updated at

Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas resigns...

Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas resigns, accepts Kinston position

Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas has been named the Executive Director of the North Carolina Global TransPark , a division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. "We are pleased to have Allen coming on board in this key role," said NCDOT Chief Deputy Secretary David Howard, in a Tuesday morning news release from the City of Greenville.

