Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas resigns, accepts Kinston position Updated at
Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas has been named the Executive Director of the North Carolina Global TransPark , a division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. "We are pleased to have Allen coming on board in this key role," said NCDOT Chief Deputy Secretary David Howard, in a Tuesday morning news release from the City of Greenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Sun
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC