Governor visits Kinston to talk flooding and funding

Gov. Roy Cooper traveled to Kinston Tuesday to discuss flood recovery efforts and the challenges still faced in Eastern North Carolina. Cooper met with city and county officials at the Woodmen Community Center before leaving to tour different areas impacted by the flooding of the Neuse River in October 2016.

