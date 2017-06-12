Governor visits Kinston to talk flooding and funding
Gov. Roy Cooper traveled to Kinston Tuesday to discuss flood recovery efforts and the challenges still faced in Eastern North Carolina. Cooper met with city and county officials at the Woodmen Community Center before leaving to tour different areas impacted by the flooding of the Neuse River in October 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|carla richards
|11
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC