Feds put Hamlet nursing home on notice -

20 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center will not be allowed to seek Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements for inpatient care as of July 2, unless it corrects deficiencies noted during a recent inspection. A federal office charged with ensuring patient well-being announced the determination in a legal advertisement placed in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

