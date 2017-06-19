Feds put Hamlet nursing home on notice -
Richmond Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center will not be allowed to seek Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements for inpatient care as of July 2, unless it corrects deficiencies noted during a recent inspection. A federal office charged with ensuring patient well-being announced the determination in a legal advertisement placed in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Journal.
