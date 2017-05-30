Downtown Kinston: Your opinion is bei...

Downtown Kinston: Your opinion is being requested

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

If you have an opinion on the future of Kinston's downtown or what to learn more about current and planned initiatives, attend this evenings presentation.  On Tuesday, the SmART Vision Plan Community Meeting will be held at the Community Council for the Arts at 400 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held and attended by the SmART Kinston City Project Foundation, North Carolina Arts Council, the Community Council for the Arts and the North Carolina African-American Heritage Commission. “The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss plans and next step projects happening in our arts community,” said Ty Johnson, the director of the SmART Kinston City Project Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone... Jun 2 rachel muerrill 2
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) Jun 1 _FLATLINE-------- 13
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) May 15 Tyra crDy 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr '17 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC