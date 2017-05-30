Downtown Kinston: Your opinion is being requested

If you have an opinion on the future of Kinston's downtown or what to learn more about current and planned initiatives, attend this evenings presentation. On Tuesday, the SmART Vision Plan Community Meeting will be held at the Community Council for the Arts at 400 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held and attended by the SmART Kinston City Project Foundation, North Carolina Arts Council, the Community Council for the Arts and the North Carolina African-American Heritage Commission. “The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss plans and next step projects happening in our arts community,” said Ty Johnson, the director of the SmART Kinston City Project Foundation.

