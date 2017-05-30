Downtown Kinston: Your opinion is being requested
If you have an opinion on the future of Kinston's downtown or what to learn more about current and planned initiatives, attend this evenings presentation. On Tuesday, the SmART Vision Plan Community Meeting will be held at the Community Council for the Arts at 400 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held and attended by the SmART Kinston City Project Foundation, North Carolina Arts Council, the Community Council for the Arts and the North Carolina African-American Heritage Commission. “The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss plans and next step projects happening in our arts community,” said Ty Johnson, the director of the SmART Kinston City Project Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone...
|Jun 2
|rachel muerrill
|2
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|_FLATLINE--------
|13
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|May 15
|Tyra crDy
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC