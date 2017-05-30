Day camp offers slice of 19th century...

Day camp offers slice of 19th century life Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

The inaugural 19th Century Summer Day Camp at the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center in Kinston takes place July 31 through Aug. 4. Children aged 9 to 13 will be able to get an idea of what Civil War-era life was like by studying the progress of medicine technology during the 19th century. "History will come to life for participants in the camp," said Gary Riggs of the CSS Neuse Interpretive Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone... Fri rachel muerrill 2
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) Thu _FLATLINE-------- 13
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) May 15 Tyra crDy 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr '17 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC