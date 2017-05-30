Day camp offers slice of 19th century life Posted at

The inaugural 19th Century Summer Day Camp at the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center in Kinston takes place July 31 through Aug. 4. Children aged 9 to 13 will be able to get an idea of what Civil War-era life was like by studying the progress of medicine technology during the 19th century. "History will come to life for participants in the camp," said Gary Riggs of the CSS Neuse Interpretive Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.