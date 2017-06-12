Coastal Carolina Regional Airport awa...

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport awarded $3 million grant to repave second runway

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern has received a $3 million grant for a runway repaving project, part of improvements for 11 airports across North Carolina. It is part of $35.4 million in state funding for projects by the N.C. Board of Transportation's Aviation Division.

