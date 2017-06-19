City to study impact of removing some traffic lights
Despite protest from some residents in the east side of Kinston, the city is moving forward with an experiment to gauge the impact removing traffic lights from some intersections would have on traffic in the city. The city currently only controls 15 stop lights in Kinston while the rest are owned and maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
