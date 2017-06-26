City of Kinston reports wastewater spill Updated at

During Saturday's heavy rains, approximately 1,800 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed in downtown Kinston, according to a news release from the City of Kinston Public Services department. Officials discovered the spill around 9:15 p.m. a from a manhole located in a vegetated area near the intersection of Springhill Street and Herritage Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.