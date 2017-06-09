Another arrest made in Kinston double homicide

Kinston police announced this morning they have made another arrest in a May 31 double homicide that left an 18-year-old Goldsboro High School student dead, according to a press release. A 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder for the double homicide that killed 18-year-old Donald Girtley Jr., of Goldsboro, and 23-year-old Demone Nesbitt, of Kinston, on May 31. Girtley died at the scene, according to a press release, and Nesbitt died while being taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

