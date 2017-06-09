Another arrest made in Kinston double...

Another arrest made in Kinston double homicide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Kinston police announced this morning they have made another arrest in a May 31 double homicide that left an 18-year-old Goldsboro High School student dead, according to a press release. A 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder for the double homicide that killed 18-year-old Donald Girtley Jr., of Goldsboro, and 23-year-old Demone Nesbitt, of Kinston, on May 31. Girtley died at the scene, according to a press release, and Nesbitt died while being taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian hunter vause ws married to wendy jone... Jun 2 rachel muerrill 2
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) Jun 1 _FLATLINE-------- 13
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) May 15 Tyra crDy 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr '17 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC