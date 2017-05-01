Water released from dams shouldna t worsen flooding in Kinston Posted at

While earlier projections for this weekend's Neuse River flooding saw water levels nearing or breaking the 24-foot mark, that number has since come down. "The latest stage is at 21.1 feet with the Neuse forecast to crest at 22.3 feet Wednesday evening between 6 p.m. and midnight," Jim Merrell, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Newport, N.C. said Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.