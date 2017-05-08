Stroud receives highest civilian awar...

Stroud receives highest civilian award from governor

On April 30, Lenoir County resident Reginald Stroud was surprised with an award for a lifetime of philanthropy during Harmony Hall's Southern Brunch. The award in question was the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

