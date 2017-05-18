RoseFest wows locals and attendees
The sixth annual RoseFest kicked off Saturday morning, bringing live music, dancing and more food than one could possibly hope to sample to the normally quiet town. Barrett said this year's RoseFest was his first, despite living in Kinston for a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Fri
|texas pete
|11
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|May 15
|Tyra crDy
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC