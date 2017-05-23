Report: Matthew flushed out river contaminants Updated at
Hurricane Matthew dropped so much water on Eastern North Carolina last fall that it washed typical pollution out of the state's rivers, according to a post-storm report by state environmental regulators. While it moved near the Eastern N.C. coast Oct. 8 and 9 of last year, Matthew dropped an average of 5 to 8 inches of rain on the state, with maximums reaching 17 inches during a 24-hour period.
