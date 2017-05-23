Report: Matthew flushed out river contaminants Updated at

Report: Matthew flushed out river con...

Report: Matthew flushed out river contaminants

Hurricane Matthew dropped so much water on Eastern North Carolina last fall that it washed typical pollution out of the state's rivers, according to a post-storm report by state environmental regulators. While it moved near the Eastern N.C. coast Oct. 8 and 9 of last year, Matthew dropped an average of 5 to 8 inches of rain on the state, with maximums reaching 17 inches during a 24-hour period.

