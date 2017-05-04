Neuse River crests, begins to recede in Kinston
According to the National Weather Service, the Neuse River at Kinston crested Wednesday afternoon at 21.45 feet and has since begun to recede. As of Thursday morning, the river was back down to 21.1 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr 18
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC