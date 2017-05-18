NC Mayors venture to Mother Earth, Ki...

NC Mayors venture to Mother Earth, Kinston to share ideas

Sun Journal

Mayors from some of North Carolina's largest cities paid a visit to one of the state's smallest cities Thursday. Members of the N.C. Metropolitan Mayors Coalition, comprised of the mayors of the 30 largest cities in the state, made a scheduled visit to Eastern North Carolina Thursday to tour East Carolina Universtiy, Vidant Medical Center and other areas.

