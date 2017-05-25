Memorial Day Weekend activities abound Posted at

Friday, May 26 African American Heritage Commission of Kinston and Lenoir County are sponsoring its second annual Cultural Heritage Festival, including Funk Fest at the Adkin High School Complex, 1216 Towerhill Road, Kinston. On Friday view the historic exhibit and attend the talent show; tour and exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the talent show will be from 4-8:30 p.m. both are free to the public.

