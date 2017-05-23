Lidl plans summer opening
Lidl, a Germany-based discount supermarket chain and leading European retailer with nearly 10,000 stores in 26 countries throughout Europe, recently announced the new Rocky Mount Lidl grocery store at 940 N. Wesleyan Blvd. on U.S. 301 will be one of 20 stores in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina that will open during the summer. Will Harwood, public relations and communications manager at Lidl US, said no specific date has been set but will be announced in the near future.
