Kinston woman given Order of Long Lea...

Kinston woman given Order of Long Leaf Pine

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest honor the N.C. Governor can bestow upon a citizen. Surrounded by friends and family at the Lenoir County Farmer's Market, Gaddis was surprised Tuesday night to learn she had been added to the roster of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) May 15 Tyra crDy 10
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) May 13 _FLATLINE-------- 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr 18 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lenoir County was issued at May 18 at 8:59AM EDT

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC