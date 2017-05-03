Kinston native promoted to deputy secretary position Updated at

Kinston native promoted to deputy sec...

A Kinston native has accepted a position as the Deputy Secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice As Deputy Secretary, Norville will have direct oversight for the following sections: Prisons, Staff Development and Training, Combined Records, and Correction Enterprises. She will also oversee the new Women's Services section developed for planning and implementing gender-responsive programming for female inmates, according to a release.  During her more than 30 years of experience in corrections, Norville has served in numerous positions of leadership, most recently as Executive Officer for ACJJ.

