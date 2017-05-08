Kinston fire department readies new engine
The 42,000-pound fire truck, a 2017 Pierce Enforcer PUC , arrived at Kinston Fire Department Friday, announced as a “bouncing baby girl” on the department's Facebook page. The truck is expected to be road ready by the end of the month, said Commander Bo Hobbs of the Kinston Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
