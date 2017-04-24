Hero to be honored at city council meeting

Around 11 a.m. on April 11, 2017, 17-year-old Gray, saved his 7-month-old cousin from a fire in his residence of 132 S. Adkin St., prior to the fire department's arrival. The recognition ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the start of the meeting.

