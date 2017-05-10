For 10 years, TxakoliFest has brought...

For 10 years, TxakoliFest has brought a little taste of Spain to Durham

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: HeraldSun.com

The one-day celebration of Txakoli is Sunday, May 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Rickhouse in Durham. In addition to tastings of more than a dozen wines, there will be food from some of the area's most well-known restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) 9 hr Tyra crDy 10
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) Sat _FLATLINE-------- 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr 18 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC