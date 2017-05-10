Family/School Reunions
ABBOTT The descendants of Thomas Jefferson Abbott and Lucinda May Phillips Abbott will have their 37th annual family reunion on Saturday, May 20, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Fay Park in Kinston. Please bring a picnic lunch and drinks for you and your family and enough to share with one other person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|Sat
|_FLATLINE--------
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr 18
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC