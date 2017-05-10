Eight ways to have fun this weekend Posted at
Time is running out to get creative for Mother's Day but the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library has you covered. Stop by the Children's Room today or tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make a gift for the special lady in your life.
