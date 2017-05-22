Dawson: Checking in with Paulette Burroughs Posted at
For years The Free Press concierge Paulette Burroughs was a monthly feature in this column. Stories of her exploits - many of which had to be redacted due to dozens of ongoing investigations - are the stuff of legend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|May 19
|texas pete
|11
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|May 15
|Tyra crDy
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC