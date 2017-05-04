Craven County seeing some flooding Updated at
What has been described as minor flooding could have a major impact on a few farmers in western Craven County. "We are getting some reports of corn fields under water," said Mike Carroll, area agent for agriculture at the Craven County Cooperative Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr 18
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC