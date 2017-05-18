Country Hearth reopens increasing Kinstona s hotel options
For nearly a month, all that was visible of Country Hearth Inn and Suites on New Bern Road was the bright red roof covering the hotel's 60 rooms. Dee Sinhal, who helps manage the day-to-day operations of the hotel, still has pictures of the hotel after the Neuse River flooded last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|texas pete
|11
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|May 15
|Tyra crDy
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC